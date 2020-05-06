menu

The Coca-Cola Foundation joins forces with Bodossaki Foundation against COVID-19

The Coca-Cola Foundation, in synergy with Greece's Bodossaki Foundation, has donated 8,000 FFP2 face masks to the Maltese health authorities

6 May 2020, 12:34pm
by Paul Cocks

Bodossaki Foundation along with the financial support of The Cola-Cola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, is implementing a community giving program, aiming to bolster the national effort against COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this synergy, the two foundations have donated 8,000 FFP2 masks to the health authorities in Malta, for use by frontline personnel in the fight against Covid-19.

This initiative complements the support Coca-Cola in Malta is already offering with product donations to a number of local organisations to support vulnerable groups.

This ongoing effort also includes The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, which, through its Food Aid Programme, is catering for the needs of over 900 families every week in these difficult times, as well as product donations to the health professionals manning COVD-19 swabbing and call centres.

Globally, The Coca-Cola Company, together with its bottling partners and The Coca-Cola Foundation, is contributing more than $120 million for the relief of people affected by COVID-19, focusing on the enhancement of hospital equipment, the support of the medical and nursing staff and food provision for vulnerable groups.

