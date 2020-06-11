Fortina severs ties with Taca Construction after workers strike over unpaid wages

Fortina Contracting has terminated its relationship with Taca Construction after eleventh-hour talks to restart works on its Sliema project failed.

Construction works on its redevelopment project in Tigné have been stalled for the past three weeks after Taca’s workers went on strike claiming the Turkish company had failed to pay their wages.

Fortina Contracting gave Taca Construction, of Turkey, notice of termination on 3 June. However, as a sign of goodwill, following Taca’s request, Fortina Contracting engaged in talks in a bid to salvage the situation, but these discussions failed.

“We have done everything within our power to try and salvage the situation, but Taca’s failure to return its workers on site has left us with no alternative but to confirm our decision to terminate,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“We empathise with the Turkish workers and assure we have done our utmost to not only meet all our financial obligations with Taca Construction for the approved civil works undertaken to date, but we’ve paid over and above to facilitate matters.”

Fortina Contracting is holding Taca responsible for damages resulting from the delays in the project – which recently clinched the Mixed-use Development Malta Award at the prestigious International Property Awards – and will be taking all actions at its disposal to safeguard its interests.

“We are committed to finishing this project and a new contractor will be taking over the works on site in the coming days.”