Advisory firm Ci Group vows to help businesses forge deeper link with society

The corporate advisory firm Corporate ID Group is spearheading the creation of a network of experts to launch CiNext, an initiative to remodel Malta’s economy into a social enterprise by 2030.

CiNext will bring together professional stakeholders to create social value from the active participation of the private sector, public entities, civic organisations and others committed to improve the wellbeing of society.

CiNext is backed by the group’s Ci Consulta’s policy arm Insights Institute, whose executive team includes Isabelle Micallef Bonello, David Spiteri Gingell, and Nathanael Muscat.

The CiNext team will include Prof. Andrew Azzopardi, Andrew Azzopardi, Franco Azzopardi, Claire Bonello, David Bonello, Pierluca Demajo, Joanna Drake, Claire Duff, Prof. Charmaine Gauci, Claire Hollier, Ing. Philip Micallef, Silvan Mifsud, Stanley Mifsud, Stephanie Vella and Lawrence Zammit.

“CiNext will be the cornerstone of our vision for Malta2030, which should be a process of bringing together professional stakeholders, that can contribute towards an effort to create social value through the active participation of the private sector, public entities, civic organisations and others committed to improve the wellbeing of society,” Corporate ID Group chairman Jesmond Saliba said.

“The final aim of CiNext is to assist organisations to engage in a framework that through an interplay of efforts will lead to a better society, where purpose is an integral part of the strategy led by the key actors leading to a better quality of life for all citizens.”

Saliba said the deep link between business and people was rarely put to strategic use by social stakeholders. “On the contrary, many times companies are confined to a money-generating space and their wide-reaching contribution to social wellbeing remains overlooked or, at best, acknowledged with a degree of suspicion.”

“Social wellbeing cannot be reduced to GDP; quality of life, ethical standards, safety systems, and personal achievements are not accounted for by the size of an economy. And in reflection of this, the contribution of business in society goes far beyond the production of wealth.”

Saliba said the time is ripe for a synergetic view of the private and public sectors. “Their relationship within the social space should now supersede a give-and-take mechanism and both sides must collaborate as equal agents to accomplish a shared project for society.”

He said that by adding a social dimension to their offering, businesses are moving into the next stage of capitalism: “meeting the needs of more stakeholders, delivering wellness to society, cultivating knowledge, and ensuring revenues to limit lay-offs and pay current operating costs…. This is the beginning of a repurposing exercise that will transform the way companies bring lasting value to the communities they serve.”

CiConsulta’s policy strategist David Spiteri Gingell underlined that economic and societal transformation requires long-term planning. “Everybody acknowledges today that Malta is a successful knowledge economy and society. What nobody mentions is that this was the result of a strategic implementation process, of which I had the privilege to form part of and at times steward, which started in 1988. Malta being a successful knowledge economy, is not a coincidental achievement – but the consequence of a well thought out and implemented ecosystem. The private initiative taken by CiGroup is an important step which reflects a vision of inclusion and wide-ranging engagement towards a holistic development of the society to contribute to societal well-being.”