Mater Dei’s toxicology labs get top score in international assessment

International case study gives Mater Dei’s toxicology labs best performance score, despite challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic

1 July 2020, 3:01pm
(Photo L-R: Amanda Mercieca, Carmel Sammut, Michelle Muscat, Ralph Camillieri and James Agius from the toxicology lab team. The team also includes Jonathan Vella and Joseph Magri who were also involved in the analysis of the samples)
The toxicology laboratories at Mater Dei Hospital have been given the best score in an international case study which gauged the performance of several labs.

Despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the MDH toxicology labs placed first in the toxicology section of the LGC Standards Proficiency Testing Scheme Case Study Report, which was issued in June.

The overall score consists of both analytical scores and clinical interpretative scores.

The accredited scheme allows for independent performance assessments of participating laboratories.

Consultant Chemical Pathologist Dr Michelle Muscat from Mater Dei’s Pathology Department said that the result placed the hospital’s labs as a centre of excellence for clinical toxicology testing.

The toxicology lab team consists of medical lab scientists, scientific officers and a consultant chemical pathologist. 

