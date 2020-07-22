The best sports betting bonuses you can get in 2020

Sports betting has been made easier by going online. As it stands, there are several online sportsbooks that punters can choose from, and choosing the right one can be a bit overwhelming.

However, there are a few things you should consider when looking for the perfect bookie.

Convenience is always the most important thing to consider when picking an online bookie. This includes the payment options they offer and how user-friendly the app or websites’ interface is.

Another thing sports bettors should look out for are the promos and bonuses being offered. Promos can include welcome or sign up bonuses and even the Silentbet reload bonuses.

Unaware of what bonuses online bookies offer? We’ve got that covered.

Welcome/Sign Up Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are a great way to entice new players to sign up with a bookie. A 100% sign up bonus may be something you can get really excited about. However, whether this is something that you should go after depends on your betting activities.

If you plan on betting on sports for a long time, then this shouldn’t be your focus. However, if you intend on just betting on sports one time, or if you plan on exploring other bookies after a few bets, then this should be more enticing.

Welcome bonuses could go as high as 100%. There are even bookies that go beyond 100%. Don’t get too excited about this, however, because the higher the percentage, the more likely it is that there is a maximum amount a bookie could give.

Reload bonuses

A reload bonus can be given multiple times a month, but many bookies would only do this once a month. It can be given only during specific time frame and can also be offered for specific matches only. All of this varies from one bookie to another.

However, the main point of offering reload bonuses is to keep players active on their site or to keep them wagering on sports events, every month. This is something you should take advantage of during the sports season you’re planning to wager on.

Look for bookies with better reload promotions or permanent ones every month, before the football or basketball season comes back on.

Sometimes, if you haven’t reloaded your account for a while, some bookies may offer you a reload bonus, too. Do keep in mind that reload bonuses are typically lower than what you can get from sign-up bonuses.

It’s something you should focus on if you plan on staying with a bookie for a long time, as this will mainly be beneficial in the long run.

No deposit bonus

A no deposit bonus is exactly what it sounds like. Essentially what it means is that you do not need to make a deposit into your account, in order to place a bet. This is usually offered as a welcome bonus by some bookies. However, there’s always a catch.

Sure, you can make a bet without depositing anything. One thing is for sure, however; that you will not be able to withdraw your winnings or bonus right away. Usually, you will still have to deposit a certain amount before you can withdraw your winnings. Regardless, this is something you should pursue if you want to test out a bookie.

Free bets

Free bets are given by bookies as a deposit or reload bonus. This means that if you deposit a certain set amount, you should be able to place a free bet with a specific value. This can also be offered as a sign-up bonus. Either way, this is something that you should go after if you plan on doing matched betting.

Matched betting is a technique used by punters to eliminate the chance of losing even more money. To do this, you bet on both outcomes of the game with your money and the free bet. This way, you don’t really lose anything if a team or athlete wins or loses a match.