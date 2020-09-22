Over 250 jobs in Malta up for grabs at WhyiGaming.eu

iGen, the iGaming European Network, has launched a brand new initiative called 'Why iGaming', with the scope of promoting careers in the iGaming sector locally. The initiative, driven by iGEN's 22 member companies, is supported by GamingMalta, a non-profit set up by the MGA and the Maltese Government.

The Why iGaming initiative was kicked off with the launch of a new website, whyigaming.eu, which has over 250 open vacancies from iGEN's member companies. While the content is primarily aimed at Maltese residents, it also contains information for foreign nationals who are interested in relocation to Malta to work in the industry.

Over time, the website is set to be built to include even more job posts, information for foreign nationals seeking work in Malta and career-related industry news. While the website is the core part of the initiative, it will also be expanded to include other local career-related and community activities on behalf of the industry.

A career in online gambling has traditionally been seen as attractive in Malta due to the salaries and perks, as well as the exciting associated growth opportunities. However, initial research performed by Why iGaming has shown that there are perceived barriers to entry.

Founder and chairman of iGEN, Enrico Bradamante said: "Malta continues to be an extremely important hub for iGaming. Our vision is to provide a way for the biggest and most established iGaming companies to connect with the local community and talent, in particular providing a resource to individuals who are interested in working in the sector. Professionals can use our website to find out about our members, search for open roles and hear the truth about what it is like to work in the industry from a number of Maltese and foreign employees who work locally. This is not only in order to help fill current roles such as entry level roles, customer support, finance roles and other management and executives roles, but also future opportunities as the site will be constantly updated.”

COO of GamingMalta, Ivan Filletti said: "This portal is in sync with our mission to position Malta as the Home of Gaming Excellence. A home where talent succeeds and thrives. An industry and iGaming ecosystem which promotes equality and diversity in their working culture. Why iGaming will serve as a real time showcase for the industry and the exciting opportunities which it offers. At GamingMalta, we will continue to support like-minded initiatives and being of constant support to iGEN and the sector in general.”

In his keynote speech at the launch for Why iGaming on 14 September, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo highlighted that human capital is a key component to build-up a successful workforce in the iGaming industry. He added that the ‘Why iGaming Initiative’ will be another important measure complementing the Government’s mission of creating a Digital Malta in the years to come.

About iGEN

iGEN is an association of leading iGaming companies based in Malta and operating on the European & international markets. Our mission is to give the industry a common voice and to drive positive change in the environments we operate in. iGEN members are: Aspire Global, Bethard Group, Betsson Group, Betway, Casumo, Catena Media, ComeOn! Group, Gaming Innovation Group, Genesis Global, Greentube, GVC, Hero Gaming, Kindred Group, LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group, Microgaming, NetEnt Group, Raketech Group, Suprnation, Tipico, Trustly, Videoslots, William Hill International.

About GamingMalta

GamingMalta is an independent non-profit foundation set up by the Government of Malta and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Tasked with the remit of promoting Malta as a centre of excellence in the digital and remote gaming sector globally, it is also responsible for liaising with the local relevant authorities to improve Malta’s attractiveness as a jurisdiction and enhance the ecosystem surrounding the gaming industry.