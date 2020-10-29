HSBC will not re-open Mellieħa, San Ġwann, Żabbar and Żebbuġ branches

HSBC has announced that its branches in Mellieħa, San Ġwann, Żabbar and Żebbuġ, will not be re-opening after their closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HSBC said the closures reflected the continued increase of digital banking services during the pandemic.

“By announcing these changes today, HSBC Malta wants to ensure that its customers remain informed about how its branch network will be operating in the near future,” the bank said.

The Gżira and Rabat branches, which were temporarily closed due to the pandemic, will re-open as tellerless once opened, and Swieqi and Żurrieq branches will continue to operate as tellerless. The opening dates are yet to be confirmed as they are subject to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

HSBC said bank advisors will remain available in these branches to ensure customers continue to have access to the full range of products and services.

“Branch banking is a critical part of HSBC’s service offering and the bank is also undertaking a wider review of branch opening hours, with a view to offering retail customers longer opening hours in certain key locations. The bank will continue to ensure customers have access to its branch network, contact centre, and a range of digital and remote banking channels,” the bank said in a statement.

Works on the bank’s new Qormi flagship branch are underway and, subject to the COVID-19 situation, will open early next year. The flagship branch will be open until 7pm during the week and from 8:30am to 12:30pm on Saturdays. The new flagship branch will become HSBC’s largest branch in the country and will also offer customers the convenience of over 20 onsite parking spaces, including two charging bays for electric vehicles.

Crawford Prentice, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Malta said: “The changes announced today bring certainty and clarity about our branch network, as well as outlining our future plans to offer our customers greater flexibility and an enhanced customer experience through extended opening hours in key locations of our branch network. Our extended opening hours will start with the new flagship branch in Qormi.”

Prentice said the investment in the Qormi flagship branch will “epitomise what HSBC stands for in terms of modern world-class banking and solidify our position as a leader in the financial services industry.”