Centrecom expansion to create 320 new jobs over the next two years

An expansion plan announced by the economy ministry will see Centrecom creating 320 new jobs in the local economy over the next 24 months.

During a visit to the company’s offices, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that this expansion plan will see additional revenue flow into the economy while the number of workers will rise from 680 to 1,000 employees.

“This conveys a sense of confidence given the latest Eurostat figures showing that our country has the lowest unemployment rate in the eurozone, as well as a recent report from the European Commission showing that our country will experience the highest economic growth in 2022,” Schembri said.

He went on to note that 190 Centrecom workers hail from a tourism background. Despite struggling significantly during the pandemic, workers in this area have still managed to find employment elsewhere.

Centrecom CEO Robert Spiteri said that this was an extraordinary year for the company. Between March and October 53,000 persons were assisted in relation to business measures, and another 50,000 people contacted between July and October were given help in relation to the €100 vouchers.

Having offered services in relation to the 111 hotline, Centrecom helped a further 500,000 people.

“During this period, we have made sure that we train our workers continuously so that they too have the necessary skills to be able to grow within the company. We have also seen the adaptation of telework systems, as well as health measures in the best interests of the workers. Our expansion plans will help us to continue to diversify our services, to continue to deliver efficiently and create new jobs,” Spiteri said.