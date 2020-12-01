Nominations open for EY’s Malta Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Award

The nominations for EY’s Malta Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 award are now open. Entering its fourth year, the award promotes entrepreneurship across the Maltese Islands and empowers entrepreneurs to grow and showcase their businesses both locally and globally.

Depending on the situation with COVID-19, the eventual winners may head to Monaco in June 2021 to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award, an event that brings together national winners from more than 60 countries. Previous participants and winners have included trail-blazing entrepreneurs from a wide range of enterprises such as Amazon, Cirque du Soleil and LinkedIn. Past Malta winners include Alfred Pisani from Corinthia Group, Angelo Xuereb from AX Holdings Ltd, and David Darmanin of Hotjar Ltd.

When asked about the award, the 2019 winner David Darmanin said: “As entrepreneurs our job is to congratulate and lift up others, so it is great to have your own accomplishments celebrated amongst your peers for one special evening.”

The EY Rising Star award is also presented to an entrepreneur whose business is still relatively new but is already showing great potential. The winner of this award shall also COVID permitting attend the event in Monaco in June. Past winners include David Vella from Altaro Software, Shane Hunter from AquaBioTech Group, and Ben Remfrey from Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd.

The latest EY Rising Star, Ben Remfrey, spoke about winning the award: “The first emotion was humbling. Competing with so many like-minded people who have worked on their businesses and brought them to such a high standard is fantastic - but to actually win an award is amazing.”

Ronald Attard, EY Malta Country Managing Partner, said: “We’ve witnessed some really outstanding local entrepreneurs standing up to be counted over the past year as a result of the pandemic. We expect many more challenges to come our way in the months ahead, but even amidst the uncertainty we want to once again celebrate the country’s most successful entrepreneurs and their impact on the economy and our community. Without a doubt so many of these business leaders put their people’s safety first and even went above and beyond with brave socially responsible actions. Even though there will be just one winner, all local nominees should celebrate their success and ability to inspire others, especially through crisis.”

Harald Rösch, Melita Ltd. CEO, said: “Melita is once again sponsoring the EY Malta Entrepreneur of the Year award which in a few short years has fast become Malta’s premier business accolade. As a key enabler in Malta’s economy, providing unrivalled connectivity and data services to businesses operating here and internationally, Melita will continue to invest in, and support, initiatives which reward and empower the Maltese business community. I very much look forward to meeting all the nominees and hearing their inspiring stories.”

The award is judged by an independent panel made up of key figures from the business community. To be eligible, nominees must be Maltese or have been operating a company based in Malta for at least two years. Anyone, including employees, company advisers and financiers, can nominate an entrepreneur, with the latter’s consent. Entrepreneurs may also directly nominate themselves.

The awards are sponsored by Melita Ltd. and held in conjunction with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

For more information and to submit a nomination: www.ey.com/en_mt/ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-malta-2021