BNF Bank wins prestigious Bank of the Year 2020 in The Banker Awards

BNF Bank has been awarded the coveted Bank of the Year Malta 2020 by the prestigious global publication The Banker published by the Financial Times.

Regarded as the industry standard for assessing banks globally since 1926, The Banker Bank of the Year is the premier award that recognises the world’s leading institutions. The Bank is proud to be recognised for the role and efforts during a year characterised by market uncertainty and unique challenges. It is in this adversity that this award takes a greater significance.

The award recognises the resilience shown by banks in the face of the pandemic, on the way clients’ needs were met with the provision of vital services and the pivotal role banks play in society, all aspects that BNF upheld firmly and succeeded in over the past months.

Michael Anthony Collis, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at BNF Bank, in his award acceptance speech said that “being recognised by a reputable publication for our efforts and results is a remarkable achievement and we are thankful and proud to share this success with our clients and employees. With significant expansion plans both locally and internationally and with the objective of being the bank of choice for personal and corporate clients, our promise is to continue to invest in our human resources, infrastructure and core products suite to ensure that our customers’ needs are met and are well served throughout ones life’s or business journey.”

The continuous support and investment by the shareholders since taking over in 2016 has been pivotal to the Bank’s new strategy- to become the Bank of choice in Malta through a localised and community-based approach. Despite being one of the smaller banks competing in a context of rigorous regulation, BNF has gone from strength to strength through customer-centric operations, a focus on people, and constant efforts to streamline processes for maximum efficiency to serve clients in the best way possible.

“This premier award - Bank of the Year Malta 2020 is yet another testimony of how we’ve managed to grow our business sustainably, in a competitive market. Our praise goes to our team members, whose dedication, motivation, values and professionalism have helped us achieve such an important milestone.” Mr Collis further thanked all BNF’s esteemed customers for their trust and confidence and for being part of the Bank’s success today and in the future.