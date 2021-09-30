Nominations open for EY’s Malta Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Award

The nominations for EY’s Malta Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 award are now open. Entering its fifth year, the award promotes entrepreneurship across the Maltese Islands and empowers entrepreneurs to grow and showcase their businesses both locally and globally.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation at the time, the local winner will head to Monaco in June 2022 to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award, an event that brings together national winners from more than 50 countries. Previous participants and winners have included trail-blazing entrepreneurs from a wide range of enterprises such as Amazon, Cirque du Soleil and LinkedIn. Past Malta winners include Alfred Pisani from Corinthia Group, Angelo Xuereb from AX Holdings Ltd, David Darmanin of Hotjar Ltd and most recently, Nazzareno Vassallo from Vassallo Group.

When asked about the award, the 2021 winner Nazzareno Vassallo said: “I am honoured and humbled to be chosen for the award. It was a difficult year, but as a Group we managed to go through: mine was a long journey, 54 years starting from construction and then diversifying. This success was also the success of the 1,800 employees and I want to dedicate this honour to all of you”

The EY Rising Star award is also presented to a contender running a high-growth business that is generating excitement in the market. Past winners include David Vella from Altaro Software, Shane Hunter from AquaBioTech Group, Ben Remfrey from Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd and John Winfield from Dr. Juice.

The 4th EY Rising Star, John Winfield, spoke about winning the award: “I am very grateful to receive this award. Dr. Juice is all about passion and connecting with our community and I would like to thank all my family and the Dr. Juice family for making this award, as well as all the achievements made over the last years, possible.”

Ronald Attard, EY Malta’s Country Managing Partner, said: “The past editions of the award have brought to the fore really exceptional local stories and personal journeys which deserve to have a light shone brightly on them. They serve as inspiration for thousands of other aspiring Maltese entrepreneurs and we are certain the 5th celebration of this prestigious global award will deliver some more incredible personalities to compliment an already extremely accomplished list of past winners.”

The award is judged by an independent panel made up of key figures from the business community. To be eligible, nominees must be Maltese or have been operating a company based in Malta for at least two years. Anyone, including employees, company advisers and financiers, can nominate an entrepreneur, with the latter’s consent. Entrepreneurs may also directly nominate themselves.

The awards are held in conjunction with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Chamber of SME’s.

For more information and to submit a nomination: www.eoymalta.com. Contact [email protected] for any queries.