Lifelong Tumas company secretary Ray Sladden resigns role, remains board member

Tumas Investments plc, the company once piloted by family scion Yorgen Fenech, has announced the resignation of lifelong company secretary Ray Sladden.

Sladden had been working at Tumas since 1998, at the height of the investment company’s major Hilton expansion in St Julian’s.

The company was hit by scandal after CEO Yorgen Fenech was arrested in 2019 accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Tumas is one of the investors in the Electrogas power plant, which supplies the island with electricity through the conversion of LNG.

Dr Kate Cachia has been appointed company secretary as from 1 January 2022. Sladden remains a member of the board of directors of the company.

Ray Sladden is a certified public accountant who held the position of Group Finance Director and Company Secretary of all the companies within the Tumas Group since 1998. He coordinated the corporate affairs matters at group company level.

He was also a director of a number of Tumas Group subsidiaries as well as sitting on the board of Tumas associate companies AllCare Insurance and Cars International Finance plc.

He previously occupied the position of financial controller at national airline Air Malta, and held various directorships in the airline, hospitality, insurance and finance sector.

Sladden was a founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Tumas Fenech Foundation for Education in Journalism.