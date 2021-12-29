No cash withdrawals below €500 will be allowed at HSBC branches

With immediate effect, HSBC Malta customers cannot make withdrawals of under €500 from the branch teller service.

Customers who request withdrawals of less than €500 will be directed and assisted to utilise ATMs, HSBC said in a statement. Apart from the assistance with the utilisation of ATMs, any customers who do not own a debit card will be allowed to make a one-time withdrawal at the teller.

“This policy is being implemented to reduce the amount of times customers need to visit its branches, thus reducing unnecessary queuing and contact,” HSBC said.

As an additional precautionary measure, the bank strongly recommended branch visits only to those customers who have an appointment. Customers wanting to discuss borrowing, wealth management needs, or if no alternative banking method is available were strongly encouraged to set an appointment by calling on 2380 2380, or visiting www.hsbc.com.mt

At the Qormi branch at Mill Street, evening services will not be available on Wednesday 29, Thursday 30 and Friday 31 December, as it will be closing to the public at 13:30.