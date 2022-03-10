Vatican bank loses Budapest case against Futura Funds over Exchange Palace

In a judgment delivered on 16 February 2022, the Budapest-Capital Regional Court rejected an application the Istituto per le Opere di Religione (IOR, the Vatican Bank) had filed against the Hungarian company Tőzsdepalota Ingatlanforgalmazó és Fejlesztő Kft (TKKFT) and its two shareholders, Cougar Real Estate S.A. and Exchange Palace S.A.

TKKFT is the owner of a prime beaux arts historical building in Budapest, which used to serve as the city’s stock exchange and which is at the centre of multiple proceedings filed by IOR in several jurisdictions, including Malta, based on an allegation of murky dealings in an investment made by IOR in the said property.

Through its application before the Hungarian Courts, IOR was seeking to annul a sale and transfer agreement reached with AB Invest, also summoned as a defendant in the case, by virtue of which AB Invest would have acquired the ownership of the Exchange Palace. IOR also requested that TKKFT be prohibited from issuing to AB Invest the permit necessary for registration of the ownership of the Exchange Palace in the land registry, alleging that these acts would prejudice IOR’s rights related to its investment.

The petition was naturally dismissed and IOR was ordered to pay the sum of HUF 10,000,000 (approx. €26,500) to each defendant as cost of proceedings.

In reaching its decision, the Court noted that IOR did not meet the requirements – whether contractual, proprietary, or corporate – in relation to TKKFT or the property to justify being granted the declaratory relief sought. The Court affirmed that the IOR’s interests in relation to the Property were too indirect and remote.

“This is another major setback for IOR against Futura following the dismissal of an earlier injunction brought by IOR before the Maltese Courts in December 2021 and which had also been dismissed, with costs against IOR,” Futura Funds said.

Cougar Real Estate S.A. is owned by a sub-fund of the Maltese scheme – Futura Funds SICAV – Kappa Fund, which has already sued IOR in Maltese courts for damages caused due to IOR’s concerted series of judicial actions intended solely to prohibit any transfer of the property.

“Indeed, IOR has frustrated several advantageous deals in Exchange Palace Building, even though its claims have ultimately and consistently been turned down by the Courts in different jurisdictions (Luxembourg, Malta and now, Hungary).

“Futura Funds SICAV plc is intent on seeking rightful compensation for tens of millions of damages caused by this unprofessional approach which is causing prejudice to the fund and its other bona fide investors.”

By Andrea Suriano Legal Representative of Futura Investment Management Ltd. and Futura Funds SICAV plc (paid article).