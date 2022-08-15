Bolt testing new mechanism to discourage multiple people riding single scooter

Scooter provider Bolt is currently testing a new function in Malta to identify and discourage tandem riding.

Tandem riding is the practice of having two or more people riding a scooter together. It is prohibited by law in many cities, and the majority of scooter operators have policies and guidelines that forbid this.

This new mechanism is based on the Bolt 4 scooter's built-in accelerometer, which was primarily intended to measure the scooter's acceleration rate.

The same hardware is being used by Bolt's engineers to recognise abrupt changes in mass, which are an obvious indication that there are multiple persons riding a single scooter.

In such a case, the user will receive a push notification through the Bolt app. '

The European Patent Office is considering granting Bolt a patent for this function, which, if granted, would be recognised in 154 nations.

Kristian Kobescak, Bolt’s Rentals Country Manager for Malta, said that being considered for a patent on the tandem riding prevention system is a “clear sign that we are on the right path”.

“It also shows that we are leading our industry’s efforts for making scooters safer,” he said

Kristian Kobescak joined Bolt in June 2021 and has led the rentals team in developing strategies and initiatives that significantly impact the growth of Bolt's scooters in Malta.

The debate around e-kick scooters recently came afire after photos began circulating of scooters parked illegally, taking up space on narrow pavements and sometimes blocking private garages.

MaltaToday reported on Sunday that Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said Transport Malta (TM) are in the process of amending legislation to empower its enforcement officers to be able to enforce applicable legislation.