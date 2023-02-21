National Lottery instant scratch cards to be sold from Convenience Shops

National Lottery plc will distribute its portfolio of Instant Scratch Card products via the Convenience Shop network, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

National Lottery plc, which took over the operation of the national lottery of Malta in July 2022 will be launching its Instant Scratch Card products in Q2 2023 under the brand name SCRATCHIZ.

The initial suite of eight different scratch card products will be available through the network of 86 Convenience Shops strategically located across Malta. The MOU enables National Lottery plc to extend the network of shops that will be authorised to sell the full range of Scratch Cards under the SCRATHIZ brand.

“We are very pleased to have come to terms with The Convenience Shop to extend the retail reach through which the SCRATCHIZ product will be available,” Franco De Gabriele, Chief Commercial Officer of National Lottery plc, said.

“We have been working relentlessly to be in a position to add the Instant Scratch Card product to our existing rich portfolio of lottery products and are glad that we have found a distributor of the calibre of the Convenience Shop to extend the reach of our Instant Scratch Card products.”

The Chief Commercial Officer of The Convenience Shop (Holding), Sharon Sammut, expressed the company's enthusiasm for joining the National Lottery's newest scratch card launch.

She stated that as a business that always looks for inventive ways to expand its range of high-quality products for its customers, they see this collaboration as a great opportunity for growth. Their strategically located outlets give them an edge as distributors, providing them with a distinct advantage in terms of sales potential.

Meanwhile, the Convenience Shop’s customers benefit from a broader range of products available at the same location. In essence, this is a mutually beneficial partnership for everyone.