Bolt rolls out new cars for people with reduced mobility

Bolt has partnered with GasanZammit Motors and Ferruggia Fleet to launch a new category of service exclusively for people with reduced mobility needs in Malta.

The new service will be provided using LEVC TX, a fully electric taxicab that is purpose-built for accessibility.

The new category, called "assist," is dedicated to providing transportation for anyone who requires additional assistance.

All vehicles in the assist category are licensed as wheelchair accessible, and drivers have completed relevant training, including health and safety training provided by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

When booking a ride, customers are encouraged to send an in-app message or give the driver a call to specify what kind of assistance is needed.

"With this new category, we aim to make transportation accessible to everyone, regardless of their mobility limitations,” Bolt’s Ridehailing Country Manager Ryan Mahoney said.

“We recognize that getting around Malta can be challenging for those who require additional assistance, and we are committed to providing a solution that makes transportation safe, comfortable, and reliable."

Carolyn Zammit, Director of Marketing at GasanZammit, and Fabrizio Ferruggia, Managing Director at Ferruggia Fleet, said they were excited to collaborate with Bolt on this initiative.

"We are enthusiastic about transforming the transport sector together. Safety and affordability are at the core of our operations, and with this partnership, we are taking the well-being and protection of our drivers and passengers to a higher level. We are proud to offer fleet vehicles with the latest in safety technology," they said.