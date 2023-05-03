Pavel Grachev sells his stake in Russia’s largest children's goods retailer

Maltese naturalised entrepreneur Pavel Grachev recently divested his stake in Detsky Mir, top Russian children's goods retailer, to a consortium headed by Alexey Zuev, founder of the rival enterprise Korablik.

Following the sale, the consortium now owns a 29.9% stake in Detsky Mir, which operates over a thousand stores in Russia and Kazakhstan.

The deal's financial terms were not disclosed. Mikhail Stiskin was the other seller, and both he and Grachev no longer hold any economic interest in the company. Additionally, they have resigned from the Board of Directors.

In 2022, Pavel Grachev and Mikhail Stiskin vacated their positions as CEO and senior vice president of finance and strategy, respectively, at Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, and stepped down from the gold miner's Board of Directors.

Last year, Grachev departed from the Boards of Federal Grid Company and RusHydro, and he is no longer affiliated with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Grachev and his family received Maltese passports in 2017 through the Individual Investor Programme facilitated by IIP concessionaire Henley & Partners in 2014.