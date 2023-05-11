MFSA warns financial information published by Von der Heyden group is incorrect

The Von der Heyden Group provided misleading information that did not truly reflect the company’s statements, Malta’s financial services watchdog has confirmed.

Malta Financial Services Authority CEO Kenneth Farrugia was commenting on a press statement released by the company last month.

Despite Von der Heyden Group having lost €882,000 in 2022 and €2.8 million in 2021 it still chose to package its results by emphasising turnover and not profits.

The press release stated that the Von der Heyden Group had a 32% turnover increase with improved profitability. Camouflaged in technical terms, the statement made no mention of losses. It also said that Von der Heyden Group’s holding company TIMAN Investments Holdings Limited achieved a €4.7 million adjusted EBIDTA in 2022, as revenues leapt by 32% to reach €15.2 million.

The MFSA CEO told sister newspaper BusinessToday that certain financial information being referred to in the article “appears to be incorrect and not reflective of the financial statements published by the company”.

Farrugia added that the information being referred to “does not appear to pertain directly to the Listed Company itself, but rather its Group and Guarantor.”

Malta’s financial services watchdog is increasingly scrutinising the type of information relayed by companies to their customers, which at times is misleading. Some companies have been accused of inflating their financial achievements and misleading customers with half-baked results.

Farrugia would not comment on what type of engagement the authority had with the company, insisting supervisory engagement is confidential.

“The information published in terms of the applicable requirements to Listed Companies is made through the Officially Appointed Mechanism, including Company Announcements and Annual Financial Reports. The MFSA monitors the adequacy of transparency of Listed Companies in terms of the Capital Market Rules and Market Abuse legislation. The MFSA also carries out supervisory engagement with entities, which engagement is confidential.”

Former PN minister heads Von der Heyden Group

The Von der Heyden Group which has properties in Eastern Europe, a yacht charter business and a restaurant chain said it had increased its turnover, specifically pushing the narrative of higher turnover but not referring to any loss in profit.

The company’s executive director is former finance minister Tonio Fenech. In 2017, Fenech was officially reprimanded by the MFSA as a non-executive director of a pension fund that lost millions in Swedish pensioners’ savings.

Last year, Fenech spearheaded a second bond issue for five years for Von der Heyden Group, which some industry players said was intended to borrow Maltese money to spend abroad.

Since the issue of the first bond in 2017, Timan Investments Holdings Ltd within the group recorded losses as of June 2022, of €3.8 million.

When contacted by BusinessToday in 2022, Fenech acknowledged that the parent company had recorded a loss in the past three years, but put it down to the effects of COVID-19 on the property and hospitality industries, in which the company is heavily invested.

Fenech had acknowledged that plans for Malta had not been fully realised. “The group had an agreement in place to operate a boutique hotel in Valletta but those plans fell through when all construction and heavy work in Valletta was prohibited in the run-up to and during the Valletta 2018 celebrations as EU culture capital,” he had said.

Fenech had said that the Group now had a promise of sale agreement in place for the Cugo Gran Macina Hotel in Isla.

“We have also solidified a 50% shareholding in the five Hammett’s restaurants in Malta, and are also finalising a warehousing project in the south of Malta,” he had said.