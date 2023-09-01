Melita's €50m investment to deliver 10 times faster internet speed

Melita Limited is investing €50 million in its networks over the next seven years to deliver the next generation of internet speeds and an unprecedented level of reliability that promises to shape the island’s digital future.

Melita CEO, Harald Roesch on Thursday unveiled the ‘Road to 10 Gigabits’, by demonstrating the technology to deliver 10 gigabits — or 10,000 megabits — during a live presentation at Mrieħel in the presence of Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

This 10 Gbps technology is expected to deliver broadband speeds 10 times faster than today’s fastest nationwide network

“While we already offer exceptional connectivity, we are now working towards the next level of internet speeds,” Roesch said. “By the time devices have evolved and new applications, such as AI, are more widely used, our network will be ready for the demands that will bring.”

Melita's broadband network is the only provider able to deliver 1,000 megabits per second, or one gigabit, service across an entire nation. The islands are the only EU country with complete gigabit internet coverage, according to the European Commission’s Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI).

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said Malta holds the position as the “sixth most advanced” digital economy in Europe and praised Melita for being a forerunner in the field and investing in Malta.

“A high-speed internet network will enable real-time communication and agile decision-making. What we are launching today will transform the way we live, work and interact and ensure that Malta is prepared for the digital revolution ahead,” Schembri said.

Melita Chief Technology Officer, Simon Montanaro, explained that the promise of a 10 Gbps evolution is set to deliver even better experiences with delay-sensitive applications, while unlocking the potential for new capabilities and internet experiences across a number of industries.

He said that while Melita is focused on Malta’s digital future, sustainability is a cornerstone of its agenda, and through The Melita Foundation it is supporting and collaborating with non-profit organizations, individuals and other stakeholders to develop the digital skills and creativity Malta needs for further growth.

Melita is also the only telco company in Malta to have joined the United Nations’ Science Based Target Initiative, which aims to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement by reducing greenhouse gasses to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We are fully committed to this endeavour. We want to shape our digital future, yet we want to do this while minimizing our impact on the environment,” Roesch said.