MIA outperforms Mediterranean airports with record 4.1 million passengers

Malta International Airport Chief Executive Officer Alan Borg said MIA had outperformed Southern European peers including Italy, Greece and Spain with 4.1 million passengers in its best-performing first half to date, a year-on-year increase of 18.4%.

March was the fastest-growing month for this period, surpassing 2023 levels by 30%, followed by February (+25%) and January (+23%).

On the back of this exceptional growth in passenger traffic, the company reported increased income from both its aviation and non-aviation segments, with revenue for the first half of the year totalling €66.4 million and a net profit of €22.1 million.

“Following an excellent performance across all facets of our operation, we are entering the second half of 2024 in a solid financial position; one which has enabled our company to distribute its highest interim dividend to date to shareholders and continue to invest in the development of Malta International Airport,” said Borg.

MIA declared an interim net dividend of €0.06 per share on 1 August.

In a company statement, MIA addressed comments on social media which alleged irregularities in a high rate of trading of MIA shares ahead of the dividend announcement.

“MIA is committed to transparency and proactive communication with the market… In the announcement dated 18 July 2024, the company disclosed that the Board of Directors would consider the proposal of an interim dividend at today’s board meeting.”

MIA also pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and carbon neutrality by 2025, through its Net Zero Carbon plan.

Malta International Airport’s head of sustainability and analytics Justine Baldacchino, explained that the company had already made significant strides by reducing emissions within its control by 31% since 2015, and steadily climbing the rungs of Airports Council International’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

“As we work towards our next two milestones of achieving carbon neutrality next year and a 65% reduction in emissions by 2030, Malta International Airport will be employing the two-pronged approach of investing in the production of clean energy and seeking opportunities to improve the energy efficiency of its facilities,” Baldacchino said.

The company is investing in a number of large-scale projects, including the expansion of Malta International Airport’s renewable energy portfolio through the introduction of new photovoltaic farms both at landside and at airside, the upgrading of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems within all airport buildings, and the conversion of all airfield lighting to more efficient LED alternatives.