Hili Ventures makes public bid for entire Tigné Mall share capital

Hili Ventures has announced its intention to make a voluntary public offer for the share capital of Tigné Mall p.l.c.

Hili Ventures, the conglomerate that runs the McDonalds franchise in Malta and parts of Eastern Europe, and is also redeveloping the Comino Hotel, currently holds just over 49.6% of Tigné Mall’s share capital through subsidiary Marsamxett Properties.

Through its bid, it will offer to buy the remainder of the shares currently held by members of the public and listed on the Malta Stock Exchange at a fixed price.

The Tigné Mall board was officially informed of Marsamxett Properties’ intention to launch a conditional voluntary public takeover bid on 10 September.

Details of the offer, including the buying price and terms and conditions, will be communicated to the public over the coming days, pursuant to the publication of the Offer Document.

Back in November 2023, Hili Ventures acquired a further €16 million stake in Tigné Mall plc, raising its share capital in the prime shopping destination to 31%.

Hili Ventures is a strategic investor in commercial real estate, holding and managing an extensive portfolio of assets totalling €236 million in key locations in Malta, Romania and the Baltics. The assets include McDonald’s restaurants, grocery-anchored retail complexes, dedicated business blocks, an industrial plant and a hospital.