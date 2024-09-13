Job vacancies up by 13.7% in second quarter 2024 over previous year

The second quarter of 2024 saw a total of 8,092 vacancies advertised within enterprises employing one or more persons, an increase of 13.7% over the same period in 2023.

The professional, scientific, technical, administration and support service activities sector generated 25.4% of all vacancies during the second quarter of 2024. On the other hand, the real estate activities sector recorded the lowest number of job vacancies, standing at 0.7% of the total number of calls for application.

The highest year-on-year increase in the number of vacancies, with an addition of 740 vacancies was recorded in the Professional, scientific, technical, administration and support service activities.

This was followed by ICT activities, which saw an increase of 430 vacancies. On the contrary, the arts, entertainment and recreation sector experienced the largest drop when compared to the second quarter of 2023, with a reduction of 344 vacancies.

In the private sector, job vacancies increased by 974 between the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024, totalling to 7,711, whereas the public sector total number of vacancies for the same period stands at 381.

The private sector continues to dominate the job vacancy market, representing 95.3% of all vacancies, leaving the public sector with a 4.7% share.

The total number of occupied posts within enterprises stood at 265,971: just over one-fourth were recorded in the wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, accommodation and food service activities. In this regard, over a period of one year, this category of economic activities registered a growth of 4.6%.

A further 66,281 occupied posts were estimated to be in the public administration, defence, education, human health and social work activities sector, making up 24.9% of the total number of occupied posts.

38.5% of occupied posts were estimated to be in enterprises employing 250 employees or more during the second quarter of 2024.

Occupied posts within the private sector stood at 210,476, garnering 79.1% of the total amount of jobs. The public sector totalled 55,495, making up the remaining 20.9%.

Job vacancy rate

In the second quarter of 2024, 3.0% of jobs in Malta were vacant, decreasing by 0.2 percentage points when compared to the preceding quarter and increasing by 0.3 percentage points from the second quarter of 2023.

The job vacancy rate was highest within the information and communication sector (6.0%) whilst the public administration, defence, education, human health and social work activities registered the lowest rate of job vacancies (1.0%).

Small enterprises, with 1 to 49 employees, showed a higher job vacancy rate of 3.7%, suggesting a greater demand for labour in this segment. Large enterprises, comprising 250 or more employees, exhibited a lower rate of job vacancies at 2.2%.

The private sector registered a job vacancy rate of 3.5% in the second quarter of 2024 whereas 0.7% of total jobs in the public sector were vacant during the same period.