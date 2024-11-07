SOFTSWISS: Leading tech innovation from Malta to the global stage

SOFTSWISS, a global technology company, has redefined iGaming industry standards since its founding 15 years ago. With an office in Malta, SOFTSWISS is known for its groundbreaking products, including the first Bitcoin-optimised B2B iGaming platform. With over 2,000 employees and a focus on transparency and quality, SOFTSWISS continues to expand globally, setting new benchmarks in technology and innovation.

What led you to establish SOFTSWISS?

Fifteen years ago, I saw the transformative power of technology and founded SOFTSWISS as a custom software development company focused on outsourcing services and IT projects for various industries. However, outsourcing alone didn’t provide the fulfilment I was aiming for. So, I decided to create something innovative and in high demand, entirely in-house. This led to the development of our first product for the iGaming industry. In 2013, we first introduced it at the ICE Totally Gaming show in London.

By the same year, SOFTSWISS had launched the world's first Bitcoin-optimised solution for B2B in iGaming. It earned the company recognition within the industry and paved the way for its continued success.

Today, SOFTSWISS employs over 2,000 people worldwide, with its headquarters in Malta and offices in several countries, including major ones in Poland and Georgia. Today, SOFTSWISS is known for its technical excellence and first-class customer support. The key achievements include the Casino Platform, serving a monthly audience of six million active players, and the Game Aggregator featuring monthly bets exceeding 13 billion euro.

What are the core trends in modern iGaming and how SOFTSWISS is reacting to them? What future developments excite you the most?

A concerning trend in the global landscape is the increasing number of countries implementing restrictive regulations that hinder business rather than provide effective oversight. However, these challenges also create new opportunities. We are dedicated to making the industry more transparent, honest, and responsible.

Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in the industry's evolution. Our flagship product, the Game Aggregator, exemplifies this. Its success is built on these two key pillars: continuous technological innovation and high-quality service. By constantly enhancing features and introducing innovations, we set a high standard for the industry, and our excellent service sets the tone for the entire market.

I am particularly excited about our expansion into new markets. We’ve made notable progress in Europe and have been working closely with South Africa and Brazil. In South Africa, we acquired a majority stake in Turfsport, a leading provider of multichannel wagering software for sports, horse racing, and lotto. This acquisition enables us to enter the market and develop new products there.

In Brazil, we appointed racing legend Rubens Barrichello as our Non-Executive Director in Latin America. Bringing him on board is a strategic move for us. His collaborative skills on the racing track, honed by driving team success in a competitive environment, align perfectly with SOFTSWISS' partnership approach. Rubens' involvement underscores our commitment to Brazil and helps us introduce the best global practices to the local market.

Looking ahead, I am eager to see the impact of our initiatives in these new markets and beyond.

SOFTSWISS was the first to introduce cryptocurrencies in online casino experience. What other achievements of the company make you proud of?

Yes, we've pioneered a new paradigm in the iGaming business with the introduction of crypto casinos. Not only were we the first to launch a platform for crypto gaming, but we also played a crucial role in convincing market participants of its potential. We supported the implementation of cryptocurrency regulations, aiding both regulators and major market players at the time.

I am proud of continuous technological innovation and high-quality service at SOFTSWISS. We consistently deliver technically stable, cutting-edge solutions for the B2B market. Our solutions have 99.9% uptime and almost no incidents. According to a study by Kantar, a world-renowned data analysis and consulting agency, 93% of current clients are satisfied with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, with 53% of respondents giving highly positive feedback, rating it between 9 and 10 points.

Personally, I am immensely proud of having built an exceptional team. Their knowledge, innovative approaches, and creative thinking have made them highly sought after by our competitors. We have the most cohesive and ethically sound team in the industry.

What is the role of your team and office in Malta?

We chose to establish our business in Malta because it is the most well-established and business-friendly jurisdiction in terms of legislation and operations. At the moment, we are expanding our office and are constantly hiring and relocating our team members there.

Soon SiGMA Europe Summit will be held in Malta at the Malta Maritime Hub. Partners and potential clients will be able to meet with the SOFTSWISS team at the company’s stand 2145 to discuss mutual projects and the newest iGaming trends, highlighted in the SOFTSIWSS 2025 iGaming Trends report.

Now, anyone can sign up for the report waiting list to get acquainted with it first.