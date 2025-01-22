Alexandre Dreyfus launches ‘Qamar Ventures,’ aiming to invest €10 million in Malta’s digital landscape

Alexandre Dreyfus, the entrepreneur behind blockchain and sports pioneers Chiliz and Socios.com, has unveiled Qamar Ventures, an investment initiative aimed at developing Malta’s digital media, technology, entertainment, and sports sectors.

The venture plans to invest €10 million over the coming years to scale businesses and support innovation.

Dreyfus has lived in Malta for 15 years and operates his company headquarters there.

“Having lived in Malta for 15 years and with my company headquarters based here, I see enormous untapped potential in the talent and opportunities the local sector offers,” said Dreyfus. “This venture is my commitment to continue investing directly in Malta’s growth.”

Dreyfus began his entrepreneurial career at 18 when he founded Mediartis, a web agency he sold to Publicis Group in 1998. He later launched Webcity, a digital tourist guide that grew to 80 employees before being acquired by Yelp.

He is also known for his work with Chiliz and Socios.com, which use blockchain technology to enhance fan engagement and sports platform interactions.

Qamar Ventures will invest in media, technology, entertainment, sports, and e-commerce. The venture’s €10 million investment plan will include mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships aimed at boosting Malta’s competitiveness and supporting local entrepreneurs.

The venture is expected to announce its first projects in the coming months. Qamar Ventures also plans to develop new platforms and services to address industry demands and create value for businesses and audiences in Malta and beyond.