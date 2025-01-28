Alexandre Dreyfus announces acquisition of majority stake in Lovin Malta

Alexandre Dreyfus, the net entrepreneur behind blockchain companies Chiliz and Socios.com, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Lovin Malta.

The stake, representing 72% of the company, will be acquired in a tiered approach over the coming year.

Dreyfus is backed by a €10 million investment plan, Qamar Ventures, which aims to develop Malta’s digital media, technology, entertainment, and sports sectors.

The media outlet’s subsidiaries TrustedTutors.com, MeetInc.com.mt, and DealToday.com.mt will now operate under Qamar Ventures as part of the deal, with Lovin Malta retaining its minority stake in student platform Freehour.

“Having lived in Malta for the past 17 years, I’m aware of the untapped potential present here and want to help harness it. This chapter marks the next step for Lovin Malta as it continues to shape Malta’s media landscape and is an integral part of Qamar Ventures’ vision to redefine Malta’s digital ecosystem,” Dreyfus said.

The acquisition of Lovin Malta will be executed through a tiered approach over the coming year.

The current management team will remain onboard, both operationally and as minority stakeholders. Luke Frendo will join the Board of Directors, while Ally Stivala and Bettina Falzon will continue in their roles as CEO and COO respectively.

“After nine years of impactful content that shaped Malta’s digital media landscape and an ever-growing audience of over 650,000 unique followers across all social media platforms, this partnership marks a turning point. Alexandre’s vision and Qamar Ventures’ backing will enable Lovin Malta to expand its reach and services while staying true to its mission of delivering exceptional journalism and entertainment to the Maltese community,” David Grech, Co-Owner and Director of Lovin Malta said.