menu

Record pre-tax profit of €302 million for BOV in 2024

Bank of Valletta achieved a record profit before tax of €302.4 million in 2024, marking a 20.2% increase from the previous year

karl_azzopardi
26 March 2025, 8:03pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Bank of Valletta's Head Office in Birkirkara (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Bank of Valletta's Head Office in Birkirkara (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Bank of Valletta achieved a record profit before tax of €302.4 million in 2024, marking a 20.2% increase from the previous year.

The results were announced by BOV Chairperson Gordon Cordina, CEO Kenneth Farrugia, and CFO Kevin Cardona during a press conference on Wednesday.

The strong financial performance was driven by a 10.1% increase in operating revenue and controlled cost growth.

Total operating income rose to €485.8 million, supported by loan expansion, improved fee income, and strategic treasury investments. Net interest income grew by 9.6% to €385.9 million, benefiting from expanded lending and higher returns on deposits. Fee and commission income also saw a 4.3% increase, reaching €81.4 million.

The bank's cost base rose moderately by 2.8% to €216.7 million, mainly due to personnel and technology investments. Meanwhile, Expected Credit Losses (ECL) recorded a net release of €23.8 million, reflecting improved asset quality. The non-performing loans ratio dropped to 2.68% from 3.06% in December 2023.

BOV's balance sheet expanded to €15 billion, with credit growing by €700 million. Customer deposits increased by €651.7 million to €12.8 billion, which was deployed into long-term interest-bearing assets. Net loans and advances rose by 11.6% to €6.9 billion, driven by business, home, and personal loans. The gross loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 54.5%, while liquidity remained above regulatory requirements.

The Board of Directors is recommending a final gross dividend of €0.1314 per share, bringing the total for 2024 to €0.2238 per share, an increase of 92.5%. This equates to a total gross dividend distribution of €130.7 million. Additionally, the Board has proposed a bonus share issue of one share for every 10 held and a share buyback initiative to enhance market liquidity, both subject to regulatory approval.

It is also considering a €250 million bond issuance under the Euro Medium-Term Bond programme.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.