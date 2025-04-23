RS2 bids for HSBC Malta, hopes to revive the Mid-Med Bank brand

German fintech powerhouse RS2 has formally entered the race to acquire HSBC Malta, positioning itself as a serious contender and pledging to revive the Mid-Med Bank brand.

As reported by Times of Malta, RS2 confirmed that it had been invited to submit a bid for HSBC Malta. Should the offer succeed, the company has ambitious plans not only to retain HSBC Malta’s operations and staff but also to bring back the iconic Mid-Med Bank name and branding, phased out more than two decades ago after HSBC’s takeover in 1999.

“We’ve secured the Mid-Med brand and intend to revive it,” a company spokesperson told Times of Malta, framing the move as a symbolic return of a “homegrown champion with European aspirations”.

RS2 is no stranger to the Maltese market. The company has maintained a strong local presence for over 30 years, employing around 200 people in its Mosta headquarters and Gozo office.

Despite a recent slump in its share price, the company remains a significant player in the payment processing space, counting major names such as Worldpay, SumUp, Swedbank, Banca Intesa, and Barclays among its global clientele.

RS2’s proposal makes bold promises: no job cuts, no branch closures, and full retention of HSBC’s ATM and retail infrastructure.

“Our business plan commits to retaining all employees, branch and ATM infrastructure,” the spokesperson said. “Our aim is to increase, not decrease operations.”

The company has not disclosed how it plans to finance the acquisition but insists that “financing for a competitive bid is already in place.”

RS2 is the fourth known bidder for HSBC Malta, emerging as a strong contender after APS Bank, previously considered a frontrunner, withdrew its interest last week. The remaining competition includes Hungarian banking giant OTP and a local consortium of businesses.