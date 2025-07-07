Malta’s db Group to open Aki restaurant in London this September

Aki, the Japanese restaurant operated by the db Group, is set to open its doors in London’s prestigious Cavendish Square this September.

This will mark a significant milestone for company, with Aki London becoming the first restaurant to be launched outside of Malta by db Group.

Aki opened its doors in Valletta in 2020 and has been listed in the Michelin Guide for four consecutive years.

The London venue is a Grade II-listed former bank, a stone’s throw from Oxford Circus in the heart of Marylebone.

The transformation of this historic site into an 80-cover restaurant includes, cocktail bars in the original vaults, a mezzanine terrace, and a private dining area.

The project is being designed by internationally renowned interior designer Francis Sultana, a UK-based Maltese creative known for blending heritage architecture with contemporary elegance.

“After years honing our craft in Malta, and with the success of Aki in Valletta, we are excited to break into one of the most competitive food capitals in the world with an unrivalled immersive guest experience,” db Group CEO Robert Debono said. “We are transforming an exceptional listed building into a setting that will tantalise the senses through an exquisite menu, signature cocktails and an unrivalled ambiance.”

Aki London will serve a refined selection of sushi, robata grill, kushiyaki skewers, and Japanese small plates, using premium, seasonal ingredients that will be artistically presented. The bar menu will feature high-end sake, Japanese whiskies, and standout cocktails.

The db Group started off as a family-run business and has grown into one of Malta’s foremost corporate players in the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors. Its portfolio includes the Seabank Resort & Spa, the San Antonio Hotel & Spa, the Melior Boutique hotel, 11 independent restaurants, including LOA, Aki, Amami and Tora, as well as all the outlets of Hard Rock Cafe, Starbucks and GROM in Malta.

The Aki London launch signals the start of a wider global expansion for the Group.