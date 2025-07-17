Lidion Bank closes €5 million bond issue, underscores market confidence in growth strategy

Lidion Bank p.l.c. has successfully completed the issuance of €5,000,000 in 6% unsecured subordinated callable bonds. The bonds, representing the first tranche of a €10 million programme, will be admitted to the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange on 23 July 2025, with trading set to commence the following day.

This marks Lidion Bank’s first venture into the local capital market. The success of this transaction reflects the confidence placed in the Bank and its commitment to building a modern, resilient financial institution with European reach and local depth.

“We are proud to have reached this important milestone and grateful to the investor community for the trust shown in Lidion Bank.This bond issue reflects confidence in our strategy, our performance, and our people” said Jonathan Bellizzi, Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 2012 and rebranded as Lidion Bank in 2023, the Bank has evolved into a fintech-enabled institution focused on corporate clients. Its core offering includes factoring, structured lending, and cash management solutions. With over 45 professionals based at its Trident Park offices, Lidion Bank remains focused on delivering innovative financial services tailored to corporate clients.

The proceeds from this bond will directly support Lidion Bank’s capital strategy by bolstering Tier 2 capital, enabling further expansion in factoring, lending, and cash management capabilities across the EU.