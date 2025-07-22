Annual rate of inflation steady at 2.4 per cent in June 2025

In June 2025, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the RPI remained at a constant rate of 2.4 per cent.

The highest annual inflation rates in June 2025 were registered in Food (4.5 per cent) and Other goods and services (4.3 per cent).

On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Water, electricity, gas and fuels (0.0 per cent) and Furnishings and household equipment (0.2 per cent).

In June 2025, the largest upward contribution to the overall annual inflation rate was registered in the Food Index (+0.97 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of fruit.

The second and third largest contributions were measured in the Other goods and services Index (+0.31 percentage points) and the Recreation and culture Index (+0.25 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of jewellery and education expenses, respectively.

Aggregates

In June 2025, the Food Index registered the highest annual inflation rate at 4.5 per cent, of which Food excluding restaurant services and take-aways registered an annual rate of 4.3 per cent and Restaurant services and take-aways registered an annual rate of 5.0 per cent.

The Water, electricity, gas and fuels Index registered the lowest annual inflation rate of 0.0 per cent, since the prices of all subcomponents remained unchanged.