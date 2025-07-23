Malta’s db Group in first major overseas venture in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah

Malta’s db Group has partnered with RAK Hospitality Holding of the United Arab Emirates to bring the Hard Rock hotel franchise to the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The project, a mixed-use development in Ras Al Khaimah’s Beach District, is the first major overseas venture for the Maltese group after announcing the opening of a restaurant in London.

The Ras Al Khaimah development, which is slated to open in 2028, is being carried out by HR Hotel, an Emirati company jointly owned by the db Group and RAKHH.

The project, adjacent to Al Marjan island, will offer approximately 300 rooms, 395 branded residences, and is set to create roughly 500 permanent job opportunities. The hotel will have restaurants featuring diverse cuisines and waterfront dining, a rooftop bar, conference space, event venue, beach club, swimming pools, spa and fitness centre.

Ras Al Khaimah is the northernmost emirate and is home to Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak and location of the world’s longest zipline.

“We are delighted to partner with RAK Hospitality Holding and Hard Rock International on this landmark project—our first major venture beyond Malta,” Silvio Debono, chairman of db Group said at the signing ceremony bringing together the partners in this venture.

He added: “With nearly four decades of experience in the hospitality sector, db Group is proud to bring its expertise to one of the region’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets. Together, we aim to deliver a world-class destination that embodies Hard Rock’s energy and spirit while offering guests a truly unique lifestyle experience on the shores of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Todd Hricko, senior vice president and head of Global Hotel Development at Hard Rock International, said the company was proud to introduce its brand of entertainment and hospitality to the region.

“This development will open new doors for the Hard Rock global traveler in a destination with rich history and nature to explore,” Hricko said.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAKHH said the strategic partnership was important for the region. “We’re bringing together three distinct strengths—our deep understanding of Ras Al Khaimah’s market dynamics, db Group’s proven development expertise, and Hard Rock’s globally recognised brand appeal—to one of the most exciting lifestyle destinations in the region that will become a dynamic hub for tourism, leisure, and entertainment,” she said.

The db Group, which operates several hotels and restaurants in Malta, will be opening its first high-end restaurant in London’s Mayfair district in September as the company seeks to branch out overseas.