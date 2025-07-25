GO hits record highs as it charts a smarter, greener future

GO plc recently celebrated 50 years of business in Malta. How has the company helped to shape the local communications sector?

Over the past five decades, GO has played a pivotal role in transforming Malta’s communications landscape. From its roots as a traditional telecom provider, GO has consistently led the charge in delivering cutting-edge broadband and mobile services. It pioneered the nationwide rollout of True Fibre and 5G, making Malta one of the first EU countries with complete fibre coverage. Through continuous investment, innovation, and a commitment to quality, GO has helped make Malta a more connected, digital, and future-ready society.

For 2024, GO plc announced record revenues of €244.9 million, up 3.8% year-on-year, and a stable net profit of €15.7 million. To what do you attribute these results?

These strong results reflect a disciplined growth strategy, robust cost management, and continued transformation into a diversified digital and green energy group. Key contributors included increased subscriber numbers, accelerated True Fibre rollout reaching over 95% coverage, and revenue growth from subsidiaries like BMIT Technologies and Cybersift. These strategic initiatives have allowed GO to strengthen its market leadership while expanding into new high-potential sectors.

GO plc has invested in subsidiaries such as Cablenet, BMIT Technologies, AQS Med, Cybersift, and Klikk. What added value do these investments provide to GO?

These subsidiaries are central to GO’s diversification strategy, driving growth and innovation. BMIT Technologies expands GO’s footprint in cloud, data centre, and cybersecurity services. Cybersift enhances Malta’s cyber resilience with advanced threat detection. AQS Med and SENS are key to GO’s clean energy play, offering solar leases, smart grid integration, and sustainable energy solutions. Klikk complements the digital ecosystem by providing devices and hardware for both homes and businesses. Together, these companies create synergies that extend GO’s reach beyond telecom into technology, sustainability, and digital infrastructure.

When will the GO True Fibre be available nationwide? What are its advantages?

As of early 2024, GO’s True Fibre network has already achieved near-complete nationwide coverage—over 95%—making Malta the first EU member state with such an achievement. True Fibre offers significant advantages over legacy copper networks, including faster speeds, lower latency, and greater energy efficiency. It’s a future-proof infrastructure that supports everything from smart homes to next-gen business applications.

What are the biggest challenges the sector is facing?

Key challenges include balancing infrastructure investment with sustainable returns, staying ahead of rapidly evolving technology, and meeting rising consumer expectations for speed, reliability, and value. Additionally, cybersecurity threats and environmental sustainability are becoming critical areas where telecom providers must continuously innovate and invest.

Can a small island sustain continued investment by multiple players in the telecommunications sector?

It is possible of course, but only through innovation, efficiency, and strategic focus. While Malta’s size limits customer base growth, it also offers opportunities to become a showcase for complete digital transformation. Operators must differentiate through value-added services, digital convergence, and superior customer experiences to remain competitive. GO’s success stems from doing just that - by broadening its business model while maintaining strong fundamentals.

How important are GO plc’s environmental commitments?

Today, environmental sustainability has become a core pillar of GO’s strategy. The shift from copper to energy-efficient fibre, our net-zero headquarters in Żejtun, and the introduction of electric vehicles reflect a deep commitment to reducing the company’s carbon footprint. Through GO ENERGI, the company is also enabling customers to transition to clean energy, amplifying its impact on national sustainability goals.

How do you see the industry evolving in the next five years?

I see the telecom industry moving further beyond connectivity to become a platform for integrated digital services. Within this context, data-driven personalization, AI-enabled network management, and sustainable infrastructure will be key. Telecom providers like GO will continue to play a vital role in helping consumers and businesses fully embrace the digital economy.

What is next for GO plc?

The next phase for GO is about activating its infrastructure investments—driving adoption of digital, smart home, and clean energy solutions. GO will continue expanding BMIT’s service offerings, growing its portfolio of startups via GO Ventures, and scaling GO ENERGI’s reach. For consumers, initiatives like Tokis TV and bundled service offerings will continue to enhance digital lifestyles. At GO, our vision is to be Malta’s leader in digital and green transformation, ensuring every household and business is empowered for a future where no one is left behind.