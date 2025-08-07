Asante Kingdom of Ghana delegation pays courtesy visit to Central Bank Governor

Oheneba Yaw Otchere, Royal Prince of the Asante Kingdom, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the Central Bank of Malta, Professor Edward Scicluna on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Governor’s office, provided a platform for a cordial and productive exchange on matters of mutual interest, particularly the strengthening of cultural ties and the promotion of economic cooperation between Ghana and Malta.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Henrietta A. Tettah, Chargé d’Affaires; Evans Amoah Nyamekye, Special Legal Advisor to the Ashanti Investment Trust; Sir David Gibson-Moore, Senior Advisor; and Peter Kwasi Dadzie, Secretary of the Ashanti Investment Trust.

Also in attendance were officials from Malta’s Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, including Alberta Borg, Director for International Development, Economic Affairs and European Institutions; Bernard Hamilton, Senior Counsellor and Head of the Commercial Diplomacy Unit; and Sarah Xuereb, Second Secretary.

Accompanying the Governor were the Deputy Governor Alexander Demarco, Benoit Walkens, Chief Officer – Banking Operations; Amy Camilleri, Head – Financial Control Department; Ian Sapiano, Head – Financial Asset Management Department; and Bernardette Micallef, Portfolio Manager.

This visit underscores the ongoing commitment of both Ghana and Malta to fostering international dialogue and deepening bilateral relations across cultural and economic domains.