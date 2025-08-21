Annual rate of inflation steady at 2.5% in July 2025

In July 2025, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the HICP remained at a constant rate of 2.5%.

The highest annual inflation rates were recorded in Education (5.2%) and Transport (4.6%).

On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Communication (-3.1%) and Clothing and footwear (- 0.3%).

The largest upward contribution to the overall annual inflation was registered in the Food and non-alcoholic beverages Index (+0.64 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of meat.

The second and third largest contributions were measured in the Restaurant and Hotels Index (+0.62 percentage points) and the Transport Index (+0.54 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of restaurant services and air transport services, respectively.

The downward contributions to the overall annual inflation were registered in the Communication Index (-0.11 percentage points) and the Clothing and footwear Index (-0.01 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of mobile phone equipment and footwear, respectively.

In July 2025, the annual rate of change registered by the Maltese All-items HICP was 2.5%, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 2.01% registered in the euro area.