Introducing APS Kapital Plus 21: a steady return with peace of mind

APS Bank has expanded its Kapital Plus suite with the introduction of a new product – APS Kapital Plus 21 (KP21). This 5-year fixed term Structured Deposit is tailored for investors seeking stable returns and capital protection.

KP21 offers a fixed interest rate of 1.45% (gross) paid annually, for the first four years. On the fifth year, investors may benefit from an additional bonus linked to the performance of the APS Ethical Cautious Fund (Class C Accumulator Share Class). The fixed interest and the full return of capital upon maturity are both guaranteed.

KP21 is denominated in euro, with a minimum deposit of €5,000 and comes with no initial or annual charges.

Josef Portelli, Managing Director at ReAPS Asset Management and Head of Investment Management at APS Bank, said: "With APS Kapital Plus 21, we continued to support investors who value stability over volatility. It’s a simple way to earn a steady income with the added benefit of a potential bonus. Given that the potential bonus is linked to one of our in-house funds, investors could enjoy an indirect, albeit limited, participation in the performance of our fund without risking their principal”.

APS Kapital Plus 21 is available from all APS Bank branches. Additional information on the KP21, including the Term Sheet and Key Information Document, is available at apsbank.com.mt/kapital-plus-21.