Average length of stay in hotels in 2025 up to 4.4 nights

Total guests in hotels during the second quarter of 2025 stood at 761,184 while total nights spent amounted to 3,314,260.

In the second quarter of 2025, the largest share of guest nights was reported in 4-star hotels, with 49.5 per cent of the total.

The average length of stay in hotels in 2025 went up to 4.4 nights when compared to the figure registered during the same quarter of 2024. The net use of bed-places stood at 71.8 per cent, up by 2.8 percentage points when compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a national level, during June 2025, there were 336 active hotels with a net capacity of 22,229 bedrooms and 51,052 bed-places.

Total guests in Malta numbered 723,910, up by 7.5 per cent over the second quarter of 2024.

Additionally, an increase of 9.8 per cent was recorded in the number of nights spent, reaching 3,213,461 nights.

Total guests in Gozo and Comino increased by 22.2 per cent to 37,274 while nights increased by 13.9 per cent to 100,799.

When compared with the same quarter of the previous year, in Malta, the average length of stay slightly increased to 4.4 nights, while in Gozo and Comino the average length of stay decreased to 2.7 nights.

The net occupancy rate in Malta increased by 2.6 percentage points, reaching 72.9 per cent, and that in Gozo and Comino increased by 4.9 percentage points to 49.5 per cent.