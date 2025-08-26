Annual RPI rate of inflation in July 2025 steady at 2.4%

In July 2025, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the RPI remained at a constant rate of 2.4 per cent.

The highest annual inflation rates in July 2025 were registered in Beverages and tobacco (3.8 per cent) and Food (3.8 per cent).

On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Water, electricity, gas and fuels (0.0 per cent) and Furnishings and household equipment (0.4 per cent).

The largest upward contribution to the overall annual inflation rate was registered in the Food Index (+0.82 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of take-aways.

The second and third largest contributions were measured in the Transport and communication Index (+0.39 percentage points) and the Recreation and culture Index (+0.25 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of air transport services and education expenses, respectively.

No downward contributions to the overall annual inflation were registered for the month of July.

The Beverages and tobacco Index registered the highest annual inflation rate at 3.8 per cent, of which Beverages registered an annual rate of 4.4 per cent, Served beverages in restaurants and take-aways registered an annual rate of 4.5 per cent and Tobacco registered an annual rate of 1.9 per cent.

The Water, electricity, gas and fuels Index registered the lowest annual inflation rate of 0.0 per cent, since the prices of all subcomponents remained unchanged.