Seasonally adjusted services turnover decreased by 1.1 per cent in Q2

During the second quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted services turnover decreased by 1.1 per cent over the first quarter of 2025.

When compared to the same quarter of 2024, working-day adjusted turnover in selected service activities increased by 0.5 per cent.

After adjusting for seasonal effects and the working-day pattern, the total services turnover index declined by 1.1 per cent between the first and second quarters of 2025.

Decreases in turnover were recorded in professional, scientific and technical activities (4.1 per cent), administrative and support service activities (2.0 per cent) and information and communication (0.4 per cent).

On the other hand, the highest increase was registered in real estate activities (22.3 per cent), followed by increases in wholesale trade (4.5 per cent), accommodation and food service activities (4.5 per cent), motor vehicles trade (3.4 per cent), transportation and storage (1.5 per cent) and retail trade (1.4 per cent).

Between the first quarter and second quarter of 2025, the number of persons employed, the gross wages and salaries and the hours worked went up by 0.9 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2025, the total services turnover index registered an increase of 0.5 per cent on an annual basis after adjusting for the working-day pattern.

Increases were registered in accommodation and food service activities (8.1 per cent), transportation and storage (4.0 per cent), retail trade (2.6 per cent), motor vehicles trade (1.5 per cent), real estate activities (0.9 per cent) and wholesale trade (0.5 per cent).

On the contrary, decreases in turnover were recorded in administrative and support service activities (8.1 per cent), professional, scientific and technical activities (5.5 per cent) and information and communication (0.4 per cent).

When compared to the second quarter of 2024, the indicators for the number of persons employed, the gross wages and salaries and the hours worked increased by 3.5 per cent, 7.3 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.