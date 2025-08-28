Workshop to explore latest European property valuation standards

The Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA) and the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) are teaming up once again to host the third edition of the Real Estate Finance and Valuation Workshop, set to take place on 17 September 2025. This year’s event will be held at The Grist at The Brewhouse in the Central Business District and is supported by Bank of Valletta plc and QP Management Ltd.

Centred around the theme “Updates to European Property Valuation Standards,” the workshop will delve into the most recent amendments to the European Valuation Standards (EVS) and other international frameworks, particularly focusing on their relevance to valuations for secured lending.

Bringing together professionals from the real estate, banking, and investment sectors, the half-day workshop is designed to deepen understanding of evolving standards and foster a culture of best practice across industries.

Participants will engage in in-depth discussions on a range of topics, including the critical role of international valuation standards, key changes introduced in the 2025 edition of the EVS, legal and regulatory developments at EU level impacting property valuations, and practical approaches to valuing property for secured lending.

The event will feature a keynote presentation by Chris Grzesik, past Chairman of The European Group of Valuers’ Associations (TEGOVA), a leading voice in property valuation standards across Europe.

Now in its third year, the workshop continues to build momentum as a platform for professional dialogue, skill-sharing, and cross-sector collaboration. It aims to equip stakeholders with the tools and knowledge needed to adapt to changing valuation practices and regulatory landscapes, while encouraging stronger links between Malta’s financial and property sectors.

To register, please visit: https://kamratalperiti.org/event/updates-to-european-property-valuation-standards/