PG plc to develop shopping mall and supermarket in db's City Centre Project

Supermarkets operator PG plc announced that it will develop and operate a new shopping mall on the site of db Group's City Centre Project.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 2026, will include a PAVI-PAMA supermarket, retail outlets, catering establishments, and a car park for patrons.

The development is being undertaken through DB Gauci Shopping Mall Limited, a subsidiary of PG plc. The company said the investment will expand its portfolio of retail-focused locations in Malta and strengthen its property base.

According to the group, a preliminary agreement was signed in November 2024 with DB San Gorg Property Limited, which owns the St George’s Bay site. Under the agreement, the property will be granted to PG’s subsidiary on a sub-emphyteusis basis, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions.

In a statement, PG said the project has now reached a more advanced stage, and both parties have shown intent to finalise the deed. The company added that it will continue updating investors as the development progresses.