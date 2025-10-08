CrediaBank introduces new branch concept in Greece prioritising human interaction

CrediaBank, which is in the process of acquiring a majority in HSBC Malta, has opened what it called a New Experience flagship store in central Athens.

The new branch is part of the Greek bank’s transformation to offer customers an upgraded experience by prioritising personalised interaction and the use of smart technology. It plans to have all its branches fully renovated under this concept by the end of 2026.

The bank said in a statement that the new branch promotes eye-level interaction between bank staff and customers, while offering spaces and facilities to address different needs such as automated digital service points and private meeting rooms.

“Using technology and special infrastructure and in collaboration with specialised consultants, the new concept branches include special facilities to accommodate the needs of individuals with vision, hearing, and mobility challenges, as well as people who are on the autism spectrum,” the bank said.

Hospitality in the new branch includes complimentary refreshments and waiting areas for children and pets.

The new model complements CrediaBank’s existing people-first philosophy, the bank added. CrediaBank has an open door without appointments policy, teller services available all day, and immediate assistance whenever customers need it.

CrediaBank said its concept is that “technology supports, rather than replaces”, the human experience.

CrediaBank CEO Eleni Vrettou called the New Experience branch “a big milestone” that redefines the bank-customer relationship.

“We’re proud to be the first in Greece to introduce this new store concept that places the customer at the centre, prioritising convenience and elevated service… For us, this new branch on Skoufa Street marks the beginning of our new story—where every customer is welcome, and every customer matters,” she said.

The inauguration ceremony of the first store was attended by Greek Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidaki and the Governor of the Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras and others.

CrediaBank is the fifth largest bank in Greece by total assets serving around 300,000 corporate and retail customers through 65 retail banking branches and five business centres across Greece.

The bank has been chosen as the preferred bidder to acquire the HSBC Group’s full shareholding in HSBC Malta, which amounts to around 70%. Agreement was reached last month for a sell off price of €200 million. The acquisition is still subject to regulatory oversight and approval with HSBC Malta projecting that the sale will conclude by the end of 2026.