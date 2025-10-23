BOV announces issue of up to €325 million unsecured euro medium term bonds

Bank of Valletta has just received regulatory approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) for the listing of an Unsecured Euro Medium Term Bond Programme of a maximum amount of €325 million.

The first series and first tranche under the programme consists of a maximum of €100 million 5% unsecured subordinated bonds maturing in 2030 - 2035, which may be increased to up to €125 million in the event of higher demand and the Bank exercising the Over-Allotment Option. The Bonds are being offered for subscription by the general public.

This Bond Issue follows the successful €150 million unsecured subordinated bond issue by BOV earlier this year, which closed after just a few days following a strong response from investors. It was the largest corporate issue ever recorded on the local market.

Dr Gordon Cordina, Chairperson of Bank of Valletta, remarked that this is yet another signal to the market of the Bank’s confidence in its growth strategy within the national economy and financial market. “The purpose of this programme is to enable the Bank to consolidate its capital position, mainly in support of the forecasted balance sheet growth in line with its 2024-2026 strategy. We remain committed to build on our achievements, reward our loyal customers, shareholders and bondholders, and continue our journey towards even greater growth and excellence.”

Kenneth Farrugia, CEO of Bank of Valletta, emphasised the Bank's robust market standing, which has been endorsed by favourable international credit ratings from agencies like Fitch and S&P Global, attributed to its performance and balance sheet strength. “The launch of the new EMTN programme aims to further solidify our market position and reinforce our status as the Bank of Choice in Malta.”

Given its features, the bond is classified as a complex instrument and may be difficult for potential investors to understand. As a result, it might not be suitable for all types of retail investors. Potential investors are advised that a suitability test is a required step to ensure full understanding and an appropriate fit for their investment portfolio. The publication of the base prospectus and the final terms, and additional information are available at https://www.bov.com/bond-prospectus. The approval of the prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.