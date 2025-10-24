Central Bank of Malta Governor participates in the 2025 IMF/WBG Annual Meetings

The Governor of the Central Bank of Malta, Professor Edward Scicluna, participated in the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), held in Washington, D.C. between 13 and 18 October. The IMF is dedicated to fostering global economic stability and international cooperation, while providing the necessary conditions for the smooth functioning of the international monetary system. The WBG focuses on poverty reduction and sustainable development.

The IMF/WBG Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, international financial institutions, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and academics to discuss issues of global concern. These Annual Meetings provide a platform for international dialogue and allow the IMF and the WBG to provide better assistance to its members.

Discussions within this year's Annual Meetings focused on global economy and its outlook, global financial stability, trade policies and the reduction of global imbalances, international cooperation, the 16th General Review of Quotas and the reduction of world poverty.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Scicluna also held discussions with IMF Executive Director Riccardo Ercoli and WBG Executive Director Matteo Bugamelli, who represent Malta in their respective institutions, as well as representatives from leading rating agencies and central bankers.

Scicluna was interviewed by Mark Schroers for Bloomberg Newsroom. He also held a number of bilateral meetings with key international stakeholders. These included discussions with Dr Ruth Kattumuri from the Commonwealth Secretariat; Nick Gigineishvili, IMF Article IV Mission Chief, together with his team; as well as with IMF Deputy Director Dabla-Norris and Deputy Division Chief Andrew Okello.

The Governor also met with World Bank Country Director Ahmadou Moustapha Ndiaye and his team working on Malta-related projects, and with the Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro, Irena Radović.

Further meetings included engagements with representatives from the rating agency Moody’s, Johann Heeran, General Manager of the Worldcoin Association, and Alfred Kammer, Director of the European Department at the IMF.