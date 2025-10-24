MFSA champions global cooperation in digital operational resilience during the Cyber Finance Summit 2025

In an era where digital threats loom large over global finance, the Malta Financial Services Authority’s Cyber Finance Summit 2025 convened thought leaders to forge a resilient path forward.

Organised by the Malta Financial Services Authority, the Summit brought together over 500 international experts from the financial, regulatory, and technology sectors to strengthen cyber resilience and shape the future of secure innovation.

Held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, the two-day Summit featured global speakers from the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Reserve Bank of India, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, and leading technology firms including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Aligne.ai.

MFSA Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Farrugia emphasised the urgency of collective action: “Cybersecurity is no longer an option. It’s a necessity. As financial systems grow increasingly interconnected, cooperation at both national and international levels is essential to counteract cyber risks effectively.”

MFSA Supervisory ICT and Cybersecurity Head Alan Decelis emphasised the need for European supervisors to continue coordinating and collaborating together to ensure the effects of ICT Risks and threats are mitigated as soon as they are detected in order to eliminate further propagation.

The event explored six key themes, from threat landscapes and regulation to ICT third-party risk, culminating in a forward-looking session on AI and Quantum innovation. Sessions on the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) spotlighted the rising regulatory scrutiny of ICT Third-party service providers. Discussions also underscored the importance of supply-chain integrity in safeguarding financial ecosystems.

Ivan Zammit, Chief Operations Officer at the MFSA, closed the summit with a call to action: “As Malta continues to position itself as a testbed for responsible innovation, resilience and innovation are not trade-offs; they’re co-requirements for modern finance. If we build strong guardrails, the technologies that challenge us today can become the engines of safer, smarter financial systems.”