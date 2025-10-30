European Central Bank agrees to move to next phase of digital euro

The European Central Bank has agreed to move to the next phase of developing a digital euro, a potential electronic version of Europe’s single currency that would exist alongside cash.

The digital euro would be a secure, private and widely accepted form of central bank money available to everyone in the euro area. It is intended to complement cash, not replace it, offering citizens a public digital payment option as cash use declines and private digital payment systems grow.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council approved the move following the completion of a year-long preparation phase launched in November 2023. The decision also reflects calls from EU leaders at the October 2025 Euro Summit to accelerate work on the project.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the digital euro would help “future-proof” the common currency.

“The euro, our shared money, is a trusted sign of European unity,” she said. “We are working to make its most tangible form – euro cash – fit for the future, redesigning and modernising our banknotes and preparing for the issuance of digital cash.”

A final decision on whether to issue the currency will only come once EU legislation is approved. If lawmakers adopt the digital euro regulation in 2026, the ECB expects pilot testing and limited transactions to start in mid-2027, with a possible first issuance in 2029.

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone, who heads the digital euro task force, said the initiative is “not just a technical project but a collective effort to strengthen Europe’s monetary system.” He said it would ensure people enjoy “the benefits of cash in the digital era,” while enhancing payment resilience and reducing costs for merchants.

The ECB said its next phase of work will focus on refining the digital euro’s technical design, engaging with payment providers and merchants, and continuing to support the legislative process. Extensive user research has shown that consumers and small businesses value simplicity, privacy and reliability in payments — priorities that will guide the project’s design.

Development costs are estimated at about €1.3 billion until 2029, with annual operating costs of around €320 million thereafter. These would be borne by the Eurosystem, similar to the production of banknotes, and are expected to be offset by seigniorage revenues.

The ECB argues that the digital euro will safeguard Europe’s monetary sovereignty, foster innovation and ensure that citizens retain access to a public means of payment in a digital age increasingly dominated by private platforms.