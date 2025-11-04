menu

Government’s Consolidated Fund reported a deficit of €253.1 million at end September

Between January and September 2025, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €5,664.1 million, €169.6 million higher than the figure reported a year earlier

paul_cocks
4 November 2025, 11:54am
by Paul Cocks
2 min read

By the end of September 2025, the Government’s Consolidated Fund reported a deficit of €253.1 million.

Between January and September 2025, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €5,664.1 million, €169.6 million higher than the figure reported a year earlier. The largest increases were recorded under Social Security (€119.0 million), Licences, Taxes and Fines (€31.4 million) and Fees of Office (€13.8 million). On the other hand, lower revenue was recorded under Grants (€28.4 million), Value Added Tax (€18.6 million) and Interest on loans made by Government (€0.2 million).

Total expenditure from January to September 2025 stood at €5,917.3 million, €565.0 million higher than the previous year.

During the reference period, Recurrent Expenditure totalled €5,112.4 million, an increase of €464.8 million compared to the €4,647.6 million reported the year prior. The main contributor to this increase was a rise of €189.0 million reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Further increases were also recorded under Personal Emoluments (€133.3 million), Contributions to Government Entities (€99.3 million) and Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€43.3 million).

The main developments in the Programmes and Initiatives category involved higher outlays towards Social security benefits (€106.0 million), Church schools (€23.8 million) and EU own resources (€13.2 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €221.5 million, an increase of €27.2 million when compared to the previous year.

By the end of September 2025, Government’s capital spending amounted to €583.5 million, €73.0 million higher than the comparative period in 2024. Higher outlay was, among others, unreported towards the Development of a second electricity interconnector (€75.1 million), the RePowerEU initiative (€18.7 million) and Investment incentives (€16.4 million).

The rise in spending was partially offset by drops recorded under Road construction and improvements (€21.9 million) and Enhancing uptake of electric vehicles (€21.4 million).

The difference between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deficit of €253.1 million being reported in the Government’s Consolidated Fund at the end of September 2025, in comparison to a €142.3 million surplus registered by the close of September 2024. This difference mirrors an increase in total Recurrent Revenue (€169.6 million), coupled with a higher rise in total expenditure, which consists of Recurrent Expenditure (€464.8 million), Interest (€27.2 million) and Capital Expenditure (€73.0 million).

At the end of September 2025, Central Government debt stood at €11,110.2 million, an increase of €1,097.5 million when compared to 2024. The increase reported under Malta Government Stocks (€902.1 million) was the main contributor to the rise in debt. Higher debt was also reported under Treasury Bills (€200.6 million), Foreign Loans (€77.7 million) and Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€4.6 million).

This increase in debt was partially offset by a drop in the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€38.4 million). Moreover, higher holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in a decrease in debt of €49.1 million.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.