Bank of Valletta hosting the first investor days in Malta and Gozo

Bank of Valletta will be hosting the first-ever Investor Days on the 3rd and 4th November in Gozo and Malta, respectively. These events provide shareholders, customers, and members of the financial community with a direct platform to engage with BOV’s leadership team on its strategic direction, performance, and future outlook of the Bank.

The sessions will include presentations by the Bank’s leadership team, including BOV Chairperson, Dr Gordon Cordina, CEO Kenneth Farrugia, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Cardona. In addition, several of the Bank’s Executive Committee will participate in a panel discussion, covering performance highlights, digital transformation advancements, customer service initiatives, and progress across sustainability and governance commitments.

Speaking ahead of the events, Cordina highlighted the importance of dialogue in driving trust and long-term value. “Investor Days reflect our ongoing commitment to accountability and direct engagement with our stakeholders. These exchanges are essential to ensuring alignment between the Bank’s strategic trajectory and the expectations of those who place their confidence in us,” Cordina said.

Farrugia emphasised how the Investor Days reinforce the Bank’s forward-looking agenda. “This is a pivotal moment to share the progress we are making as we invest in our people, technology, and operations to shape a more modern, customer-centric Bank. We look forward to engaging with our investor community as we continue to deliver on our strategic priorities,” Farrugia said.

Cardona noted the importance of transparency in communicating financial performance and strategy. “These discussions provide clarity and context to our results, ensuring our stakeholders understand the key drivers behind our performance and how we are positioned for sustainable growth,” he said.

The Malta session on 4th November will be live-streamed at 1700 hours. Participants may register their interest in participating by clicking on this link https://bov.jotform.com/253003711853045