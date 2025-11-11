Total trade in goods deficit of €307.8 million recorded in September

For the month of September, provisional data recorded a total trade in goods deficit of €307.8 million, compared to a deficit of €343.4 million in the corresponding month of 2024. Imports amounted to €768.3 million, while exports totalled €460.5 million, representing decreases in both imports and exports of €43.6 million and €8.0 million, respectively, over the same month of the previous year.

The decrease in imports was mainly due to Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€41.1 million) and Miscellaneous transactions and commodities (€12.0 million). On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€34.5 million), Miscellaneous manufactured articles (15.2 million) and Miscellaneous transactions and commodities (€10.2 million), partly offset by an increase in Machinery and transport equipment (€31.9 million) and Chemicals (13.4 million).

Total Trade in Goods: January-September 2025

During the first nine months of the year, the deficit narrowed by €278.4 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2024, reaching €3,619.4 million. Imports stood at €7,009.7 million whereas exports amounted to €3,390.2 million, representing decreases of €641.5 million and €363.0 million, respectively, over the same period of the previous year.

Lower imports were mainly recorded in Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€421.1 million) and Machinery and transport equipment (€297.7 million), partly offset by an increase in Chemicals (€115.1 million).

On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€177.4 million) and Machinery and transport equipment (€170.1 million).

Goods were imported mainly from the European Union (62.3 per cent) and Asia (19.2 per cent). Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (36.9 per cent) and Asia (12.4 per cent).

The highest increase in imports was recorded from the Netherlands (€133.3 million), while imports from Italy registered the largest drop (€167.2 million). Exports to Turkey registered the highest increase (€79.5 million), while those to the United States of America experienced the largest decrease (€117.0 million).

In September, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters amounted to €138.2 million, compared to a deficit of €157.3 million recorded in the same month of 2024. Imports stood at €437.8 million and exports at €299.6 million, representing decreases of 5.8 per cent in imports and 2.5 per cent in exports, when compared to the corresponding month last year.

During the first nine months of 2025, the deficit of trade in goods excluding specific chapters widened by €103.4 million when compared to the same period of 2024, reaching €2,137.6 million. Imports increased by 0.5 per cent while exports decreased by 3.7 per cent, amounting to €4,263.0 million and €2,125.4 million, respectively.