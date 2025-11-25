‘Light touch’ regulatory framework is ideal for attracting Single Family Offices, experts say

Malta has taken a significant step toward positioning itself as an attractive jurisdiction for family offices, a panel of experts told the Malta Business Network earlier this month.

The industry experts said these so-called Single-Family offices may be established in Malta following the refinement of the existing regulatory framework by the Malta Financial Services Authority following a proposal put forward by the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council (MFSAC).

Widely viewed as a meaningful update to Malta’s private wealth offering, the refined regime arrives at a time when tens of trillions of Euros are expected to pass from one generation to the next over the coming two decades.

Against this backdrop, “family offices are increasingly emerging as a solution for preserving, growing and transitioning wealth across generations,” explained Elena Grima Tortell, Senior Associate at Deloitte Legal, the moderator of the panel discussion.

The panel of experts explained that Malta has developed a “fit-for-purpose, light-touch” regulatory framework tailored specifically to the needs of Single Family Offices (SFOs).

The panel included experts representing Malta’s regulatory, legal and banking sectors: Gerd Sapiano, Deputy Head within the Strategy, Policy and Innovation function at the MFSA; Kirsten Debono Huskinson, Partner at Camilleri Preziosi; and Karl Micallef, Head of Business Development – Investment Services at Sparkasse Bank Malta plc.

The event was held in collaboration with Sparkasse Bank.

While the concept of a family office is not new to Malta, recent refinements to the existing legislative frameworks governing private trust companies and the notified professional investor funds have created a more comprehensive and cohesive structure, offering greater legal certainty, faster time to market and a framework tailored to the needs of wealthy families, all while upholding robust safeguards for the integrity of Malta’s financial system.

The speakers also noted that Malta’s unique legal system, a civil law foundation with strong common law influences, makes it an ideal jurisdiction for wealth structuring.

Sapiano outlined the structure and objectives of the revised regime, noting that it builds on and enhances the existing rules for private trust companies and a Notified Professional Investor Fund (Notified PIF) specifically tailoring the ruleset for Single Family Office.

The regime requires a minimum €5 million investment and minimum aggregate family wealth of €50 million, while also allowing, in certain instances, key employees of the single family office to be recognised as beneficiaries of the family trust: a feature available in the US and now accessible in Malta.

“This allows the family office to retain talent by offering investment opportunities provided by the family office, while at the same time aligning the key employees’ interests with the family without disqualifying the family office from the light touch framework” explained Dr Grima Tortell.

Sapiano emphasised that the framework provides regulation that is “strong where it needs to be, and agile where it makes sense,” enabling families to centralise governance, investment management, and succession planning in Malta with both clarity and speed.

Addressing why Malta is now a particularly compelling jurisdiction, Micallef noted that while the island is not new to private client structuring, the clarity and speed introduced by the new framework enhance its appeal for international families.

He highlighted Malta’s strong trusts and foundations ecosystem is grounded in both civil and common law traditions.

“This framework finally puts structure around work Malta has been doing for years, but now with the speed, clarity and competitive edge that international families expect,” Micallef said.

Against the backdrop of a great intergenerational wealth transfer (the largest wealth shift in modern history), Dr Debono Huskinson emphasised the urgency of sophisticated planning.

She also highlighted that for Maltese family businesses, good governance and long-term planning are critical, pointing out that 75% fail to transition successfully to the next generation, not because of weak business performance but due to insufficient succession planning.

From a policy perspective, Joseph Zammit Tabona of the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council, and chairman of the MBN, underscored that family offices were identified early in Malta’s financial services reform programme as a sector with strong growth potential.

The Malta family office proposition, he said, reflects Malta’s commitment to cultivating high-value, high-governance niches that align with global trends while strengthening the island’s competitiveness as a European wealth management hub.